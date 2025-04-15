Gandhi Family Faces Legal Heat Over Alleged Money Laundering
The Enforcement Directorate has accused India's Nehru-Gandhi dynasty leaders, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, of money laundering involving a $300 million property linked to the National Herald newspaper. The charge sheet, part of an ongoing probe, has resulted in the seizure of assets worth 7.52 billion rupees.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its probe against top figures of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, over allegations of money laundering. According to ANI reports, the case, involving approximately $300 million in property, includes accusations of the illegal takeover of assets associated with the National Herald newspaper.
The charge sheet also implicates additional members of the Congress party. ED officials claim the Gandhis orchestrated a scheme using a shell company to illegitimately acquire valuable property. Congress has dismissed the charges, labeling the allegations as politically motivated acts of vengeance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.
Assets worth 7.52 billion rupees, linked to the case, have been seized, encompassing real estate in New Delhi and Mumbai, plus equity holdings. As part of a separate inquiry, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, faced ED questioning regarding alleged inconsistencies in land dealings dating to 2008.
(With inputs from agencies.)
