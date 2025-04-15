Left Menu

Gandhi Family Faces Legal Heat Over Alleged Money Laundering

The Enforcement Directorate has accused India's Nehru-Gandhi dynasty leaders, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, of money laundering involving a $300 million property linked to the National Herald newspaper. The charge sheet, part of an ongoing probe, has resulted in the seizure of assets worth 7.52 billion rupees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:59 IST
Gandhi Family Faces Legal Heat Over Alleged Money Laundering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its probe against top figures of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, over allegations of money laundering. According to ANI reports, the case, involving approximately $300 million in property, includes accusations of the illegal takeover of assets associated with the National Herald newspaper.

The charge sheet also implicates additional members of the Congress party. ED officials claim the Gandhis orchestrated a scheme using a shell company to illegitimately acquire valuable property. Congress has dismissed the charges, labeling the allegations as politically motivated acts of vengeance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Assets worth 7.52 billion rupees, linked to the case, have been seized, encompassing real estate in New Delhi and Mumbai, plus equity holdings. As part of a separate inquiry, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, faced ED questioning regarding alleged inconsistencies in land dealings dating to 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025