EU Observers Dismiss Ecuador Election Fraud Claims
EU observers and global entities, including the OAS and the U.S., refute claims of fraud in Ecuador's presidential election. Despite a call for recount by Luisa Gonzalez, Daniel Noboa has been confirmed as president, amassing over 1 million votes. Noboa's victory boosts Ecuador's dollar bonds.
European Union observers have firmly denied allegations of fraud in Ecuador's presidential election held on Sunday. Joining this stance are the Organization of American States, the United States, and members from the defeated candidate Luisa Gonzalez's party, who have all confirmed Daniel Noboa's victory.
Noboa's decisive win of over a million votes follows a competitive February preliminary round where he led by just 16,700 votes. EU observation mission leader Gabriel Mato said there is no evidence of fraud, asserting that Ecuadoreans voted freely and fairly.
In the wake of Noboa's win, Ecuador's international dollar bonds have surged, with the 2030 note soaring to 73.5 cents on the dollar. Meanwhile, the indigenous party Pachakutik, who had supported Gonzalez, has acknowledged the result and expressed hopes for positive policy implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
