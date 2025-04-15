Four Russian Journalists Sentenced Amid Ongoing Media Crackdown

In a significant legal development, a Moscow court handed down 5-1/2-year prison sentences to four Russian journalists on charges related to their work with the late Alexei Navalny's organization, now banned in Russia.

Prosecutors alleged the journalists, including Antonina Favorskaya, Sergei Karelin, Konstantin Gabov, and Artem Kriger, were part of an extremist group, accusations they have consistently denied. The trial, held behind closed doors, underscores the deepening crackdown on press freedom amid increased scrutiny since the start of the Ukrainian conflict.

Observers and supporters argue these harsh sentences aim to silence journalistic endeavors and reflect an intimidating atmosphere for media personnel. The ongoing tension highlights the precarious position of journalists in a nation marked by strict regulations against dissenting voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)