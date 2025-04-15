Political Tensions Flare as Bajwa Faces AAP Interrogation

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa underwent six hours of police questioning in connection with an FIR related to his statement about '50 bombs' reaching Punjab. Bajwa, addressing the media, described the session as a 'sustained interrogation' and accused the state's AAP government of political vendetta.

The Leader of the Opposition in Punjab claimed that his police summoning was an 'insult' to his constitutional role, and criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for being unable to 'digest' his concerns over Punjab's law and order situation. Bajwa's controversial remarks were made in a TV interview, triggering a legal and political storm.

In solidarity, Congress leaders and workers held a sit-in outside the police station. National figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were reportedly monitoring the developments. Bajwa later thanked party members for their support and vowed to continue the struggle for Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)