Robert Vadra Dismisses Political Vendetta Amidst Gurugram Land Case Probe

Businessman Robert Vadra, embroiled in the ongoing Gurugram land deal controversy, claimed he is unfazed by what he perceives as a political vendetta. His statements came a day after being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate, an ordeal he describes as a "witch hunt." Vadra openly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party through a political cartoon he shared publicly, highlighting allegations against him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sources confirmed another round of questioning for Vadra today. Despite the intensified scrutiny, he declared his innocence, asserting, "truth will prevail." Vadra, known for his philanthropy, claimed restrictions were applied on his "birthday week seva." However, he vowed to resume his charitable efforts, which include providing for the elderly and children, after "overcoming the Government's obstructive strategies."

Vadra lashed out at what he sees as federal misuse, pledging transparency by reiterating his cooperation. He emphasized having no secrets, citing the submission of over 20,000 documents to investigators in 2019. Vadra defended his compliance with regulations in transactions and dismissed ongoing inquiries as tactics of political motivation aimed at discrediting him, calling for truth and justice to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)