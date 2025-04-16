Congress Calls Out 'Fake' ED Charge Sheet: A Battle Over National Herald

The Congress party launched a scathing critique against the government on Wednesday, alleging panic-driven actions following the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

In a lengthy Hindi post, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh dismantled accusations over loans to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publishers of National Herald. He branded as false claims made against Young Indian in regard to property acquisition.

Citing AJL's hefty debts, Ramesh highlighted Congress's financial aid of Rs 90 crore between 2002 and 2011, asserting that Young Indian's takeover was a necessary measure. Both Ramesh and Congress leader Pawan Khera tore apart allegations, defending Young Indian as a not-for-profit entity and accusing the government of fabricating charges out of fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)