Left Menu

Congress Calls Out 'Fake' ED Charge Sheet: A Battle Over National Herald

The Congress party criticized the government's actions in the National Herald case, alleging the ED's charges are unfounded. Party officials defended the financial relationship and transparency of Young Indian and Associated Journals Limited, asserting no financial misconduct and highlighting their historic role in supporting the freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:14 IST
Congress Calls Out 'Fake' ED Charge Sheet: A Battle Over National Herald
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party launched a scathing critique against the government on Wednesday, alleging panic-driven actions following the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

In a lengthy Hindi post, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh dismantled accusations over loans to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publishers of National Herald. He branded as false claims made against Young Indian in regard to property acquisition.

Citing AJL's hefty debts, Ramesh highlighted Congress's financial aid of Rs 90 crore between 2002 and 2011, asserting that Young Indian's takeover was a necessary measure. Both Ramesh and Congress leader Pawan Khera tore apart allegations, defending Young Indian as a not-for-profit entity and accusing the government of fabricating charges out of fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025