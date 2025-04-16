Left Menu

Congress Slams ED's Chargesheet as Political Vendetta

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized the Enforcement Directorate for targeting Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case, labeling it as political vendetta. Singhvi questioned the lack of investigation against NDA allies or BJP leaders, while Congress protested nationwide against the government's actions.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate's recent chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, labeling it as 'political vendetta in a legal disguise.' Speaking at a joint press conference with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Singhvi demanded clarification on why no NDA ally or BJP leader has been similarly investigated.

Ramesh echoed Singhvi's concerns, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of using the National Herald case to divert public attention from pressing economic issues. He described the chargesheet as a tool for 'harassment and revenge,' and claimed it was part of a broader strategy to silence discussions on critical foreign policy and economic challenges.

The chargesheet was filed on Tuesday by the Enforcement Directorate, naming several prominent Congress leaders and organizations. Congress has launched nationwide protests against what it calls political misuse of investigative agencies. The case is set to be argued in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court later this month under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

