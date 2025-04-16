Left Menu

Congress Rallies Against Charges in National Herald Case

Congress members protested outside the Enforcement Directorate office against the chargesheet filed in the National Herald money laundering case involving senior leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The protestors accused the current government of misusing agencies for political gain, aiming to distract from major issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:41 IST
Congress Rallies Against Charges in National Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust display of opposition, Congress supporters gathered outside the Enforcement Directorate's office on Wednesday to protest the recent chargesheet filed against top leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

Amidst resonating chants and placards declaring 'ED se dhamkana band karo' (stop threatening through ED), Congress leaders voiced strong condemnation of what they described as the government's attempt to divert attention from issues like unemployment and violence in Manipur. Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared solidarity, emphasizing their willingness to oppose these actions even if it meant imprisonment.

The chargesheet, tied to a 2014 complaint and naming other Congress figures including Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, charges misappropriation of properties by Associated Journals Limited. Asserting the case was legally motivated, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal countered, asserting the judiciary must follow through on allegations of financial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025