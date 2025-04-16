Congress Rallies Against Charges in National Herald Case

In a robust display of opposition, Congress supporters gathered outside the Enforcement Directorate's office on Wednesday to protest the recent chargesheet filed against top leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

Amidst resonating chants and placards declaring 'ED se dhamkana band karo' (stop threatening through ED), Congress leaders voiced strong condemnation of what they described as the government's attempt to divert attention from issues like unemployment and violence in Manipur. Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared solidarity, emphasizing their willingness to oppose these actions even if it meant imprisonment.

The chargesheet, tied to a 2014 complaint and naming other Congress figures including Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, charges misappropriation of properties by Associated Journals Limited. Asserting the case was legally motivated, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal countered, asserting the judiciary must follow through on allegations of financial misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)