Reviving Diplomatic Dialogue: Pakistan and Bangladesh's Long-Awaited Talks

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, has landed in Bangladesh after a 15-year interval, marking a significant step in diplomatic relations between the two countries. Baloch was welcomed by Bangladesh's South Asia Wing Director General Ishrat Jahan at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Baloch is scheduled to engage in comprehensive discussions with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary M Jashim Uddin at the 'Padma' state guest house. Although no specific agenda has been set, officials anticipate that the consultations will span various areas of mutual interest.

The talks occur in the context of a diplomatic thaw following the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The upcoming visit of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka will further underscore the warming ties between the two nations.

