Shiv Sena MP Calls for Dismissal of Mamata Government Amid Allegations of Targeted Violence

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske demands the immediate dismissal of the Mamata Banerjee government over alleged targeted violence against Hindu families in Bengal. He accuses the administration of negligence and minority appeasement as protests escalate in Muslim-dominated regions, drawing parallels to past communal unrest and Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:24 IST
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery statement, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has called for the immediate dismissal of the Mamata Banerjee government, citing "targeted violence against Hindu families" in Bengal. Speaking at a Thane press conference, Mhaske accused the state administration of "willful negligence" that allegedly facilitated Murshidabad's violent events.

The violence surged on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district. The unrest spread across Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly districts, leading to acts of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades, according to Mhaske's allegations based on a Shiv Sena release.

Sharply criticizing the Chief Minister, Mhaske stated, "Mamata Banerjee's silence on these attacks is complicit, and she should be dismissed." He also compared Banerjee to Tahawwur Rana, co-mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's silence over these issues, questioning his allegiance to Hindutva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

