India-Uzbekistan DUSTLIK-VI: Strengthening Military Ties through Joint Exercises

The sixth edition of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise, known as DUSTLIK-VI, began on Wednesday at the Foreign Training Node in Aundh, according to a statement from Defence officials.

This bilateral exercise, running until April 28, features 60 personnel from the Indian side, represented by a battalion of the Jat Regiment and the Indian Air Force. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is participating with personnel from its army. Conducted alternatively in India and Uzbekistan, the last edition took place in Uzbekistan's Termez district in April 2024.

The exercise's core focus is on responding to terrorist activities impacting territory control. It involves creating a Joint Operations Centre, engaging in raids and search-and-destroy operations, and utilizing air power to neutralize threats. The operations further highlight the strategic use of drones, counter-UAS measures, and helicopter support for reconnaissance and special missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)