Left Menu

IRS Targets Harvard's Tax-Exempt Status

The IRS plans to rescind Harvard University's tax-exempt status. This decision follows President Trump's threat to revoke it if Harvard doesn't change its academic programs. Harvard has rejected these demands, leading to potential loss of its tax-exempt status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 02:16 IST
IRS Targets Harvard's Tax-Exempt Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Internal Revenue Service is reportedly gearing up to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status, according to sources close to the matter, CNN reported Wednesday.

The action comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's warning to the prestigious institution for rejecting demands to modify its academic programs. Trump stated that refusal to comply could result in losing federal grants and tax exemption.

A final decision is anticipated soon, raising significant implications for the state's educational landscape and potentially setting a precedent for federal engagement with academic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025