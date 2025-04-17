State Department Closes Global Engagement Center Amid Controversy
The U.S. State Department has shut down its Global Engagement Center, which aimed to counter misinformation from countries like Russia, China, and Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the center for allegedly restricting free speech, despite support from previous administrations and Congress. The move has sparked debate over free speech and disinformation.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department announced the closure of its Global Engagement Center, sparking a heated debate over the balance between combating misinformation and preserving free speech rights. The center, which focused on countering misleading narratives from adversarial nations such as Russia, China, and Iran, has faced criticism from various fronts.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the decision was driven by concerns that the center's activities were infringing on free speech in the United States. Despite backing from past administrations and Congress, Rubio argued that the office had overstepped its mandate by allegedly censoring American voices.
Critics, including former State Department spokesman Ned Price, countered that the center was primarily aimed at identifying foreign disinformation operations, particularly Russian efforts. The closure raises questions about how to effectively tackle the spread of disinformation without curbing free speech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's 'Strait Thunder-2025A' Military Drills Intensify Tensions
Strait Thunder-2025A: China's Strategic Military Ballet in Taiwan Strait
Tensions Escalate as China Launches Military Exercises Near Taiwan
Rising Tensions: China Conducts Drills Near Taiwan Amidst Independence Debate
U.S. Criticizes China's Military Activities Around Taiwan