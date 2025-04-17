Left Menu

State Department Closes Global Engagement Center Amid Controversy

The U.S. State Department has shut down its Global Engagement Center, which aimed to counter misinformation from countries like Russia, China, and Iran. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the center for allegedly restricting free speech, despite support from previous administrations and Congress. The move has sparked debate over free speech and disinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 08:54 IST
State Department Closes Global Engagement Center Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department announced the closure of its Global Engagement Center, sparking a heated debate over the balance between combating misinformation and preserving free speech rights. The center, which focused on countering misleading narratives from adversarial nations such as Russia, China, and Iran, has faced criticism from various fronts.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the decision was driven by concerns that the center's activities were infringing on free speech in the United States. Despite backing from past administrations and Congress, Rubio argued that the office had overstepped its mandate by allegedly censoring American voices.

Critics, including former State Department spokesman Ned Price, countered that the center was primarily aimed at identifying foreign disinformation operations, particularly Russian efforts. The closure raises questions about how to effectively tackle the spread of disinformation without curbing free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025