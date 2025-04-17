VIP President Mukesh Sahni Eyes Deputy CM Role in Bihar Elections

Mukesh Sahni, leader of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, has boldly asserted his aspiration to secure the role of Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar, should the Mahagathbandhan triumph in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Addressing supporters, Sahni revealed the anticipated leadership lineup, positioning Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister.

Sahni launched a fierce critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of orchestrating his removal from power while performing admirably in the government. Allegations surfaced of attempts to sway VIP's MLAs, reinforcing Sahni's stance against the BJP's maneuvers.

Despite personal connections with Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Sahni insisted on unwavering commitment to the Mahagathbandhan. Highlighting past overtures from BJP for alliance, he emphasized the alliance's integrity and dedication to societal preservation and rights.

Sahni also accused the BJP of attempting to fracture the Mahagathbandhan through deceptive media narratives, affirming his unwavering alliance with Tejashwi Yadav.

The Election Commission of India is actively preparing for the Bihar Assembly elections, ensuring a fair electoral process with over 200 agents trained in Delhi. The NDA, led by CM Nitish Kumar and BJP, will face off against the Mahagathbandhan in a closely watched electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)