Left Menu

VIP President Mukesh Sahni Eyes Deputy CM Role in Bihar Elections

Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahni declared his ambition to become Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister if the Mahagathbandhan assumes power. Amid criticizing the BJP for alleged conspiracies, Sahni reaffirmed his commitment to the coalition, asserting the inseparable bond with Tejashwi Yadav ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:22 IST
VIP President Mukesh Sahni Eyes Deputy CM Role in Bihar Elections
Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Sahni, leader of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, has boldly asserted his aspiration to secure the role of Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar, should the Mahagathbandhan triumph in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Addressing supporters, Sahni revealed the anticipated leadership lineup, positioning Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister.

Sahni launched a fierce critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of orchestrating his removal from power while performing admirably in the government. Allegations surfaced of attempts to sway VIP's MLAs, reinforcing Sahni's stance against the BJP's maneuvers.

Despite personal connections with Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Sahni insisted on unwavering commitment to the Mahagathbandhan. Highlighting past overtures from BJP for alliance, he emphasized the alliance's integrity and dedication to societal preservation and rights.

Sahni also accused the BJP of attempting to fracture the Mahagathbandhan through deceptive media narratives, affirming his unwavering alliance with Tejashwi Yadav.

The Election Commission of India is actively preparing for the Bihar Assembly elections, ensuring a fair electoral process with over 200 agents trained in Delhi. The NDA, led by CM Nitish Kumar and BJP, will face off against the Mahagathbandhan in a closely watched electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025