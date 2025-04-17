Bihar's Political Showdown: Mahagathbandhan vs NDA

The political climate in Bihar is charged with enthusiasm and tension as the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), prepares for a decisive face-off against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal has dismissed the opposition's unity as a desperate maneuver, stating that "their boat is about to sink." He accused the opposition of lacking developmental agendas and resorting to rumors and misinformation to devise their strategies.

Amidst the heated exchanges, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) President Mukesh Sahni has confidently claimed a future Deputy Chief Minister role provided Mahagathbandhan secures power. He responded to BJP's alleged attempts to fragment the coalition by assuring the unbreakable alliance with Tejashwi Yadav, anticipated to be the next Chief Minister if victorious.

