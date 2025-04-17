Bihar's Political Showdown: Mahagathbandhan vs NDA
Bihar's political landscape is heating up as the Mahagathbandhan, led by Congress and RJD, gears up against the NDA for upcoming elections. BJP's Dilip Jaiswal criticizes opposition unity as desperation. Mukesh Sahni of VIP eyes Deputy CM role if Mahagathbandhan wins, amid allegations of BJP sowing discord.
The political climate in Bihar is charged with enthusiasm and tension as the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), prepares for a decisive face-off against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state assembly elections.
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal has dismissed the opposition's unity as a desperate maneuver, stating that "their boat is about to sink." He accused the opposition of lacking developmental agendas and resorting to rumors and misinformation to devise their strategies.
Amidst the heated exchanges, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) President Mukesh Sahni has confidently claimed a future Deputy Chief Minister role provided Mahagathbandhan secures power. He responded to BJP's alleged attempts to fragment the coalition by assuring the unbreakable alliance with Tejashwi Yadav, anticipated to be the next Chief Minister if victorious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
