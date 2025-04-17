Naveen Patnaik Files for Ninth Term as BJD President
Naveen Patnaik, the long-serving Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, has filed nomination papers for his ninth consecutive term as BJD president. Patnaik marked the occasion on the 28th anniversary of his father's death, asserting the party's development achievements while refuting political attacks.
In a significant political development, Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, officially filed his nomination for the position of BJD president at Sankha Bhawan on Thursday.
This move is set to extend his leadership streak to nine straight terms, as he remains the sole contender for the role since the party's inception in 1997.
Speaking on the 28th death anniversary of his father, Biju Patnaik, after submitting his papers, Patnaik highlighted the substantial developmental strides Odisha achieved under the BJD administration from 2000 to 2024. He took the opportunity to rebuke unnamed political rivals for attempting to rewrite history, emphasizing the enduring nature of historical narratives.
