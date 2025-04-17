Left Menu

ED Chargesheet Sparks Political Firestorm

The BJP has protested against the Congress, condemning the party following an ED chargesheet implicating Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The BJP claims the chargesheet marks the downfall of Congress, alleging involvement in significant corruption. Protests ensued nationwide, heightening political tensions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a protest against the Congress on Thursday, reacting sharply to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case implicating top Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in a major financial scandal.

The chargesheet accuses the Congress leaders of laundering Rs 988 crore, leading BJP leaders to label this development as the 'final nail in the coffin' for the opposition party, further intensifying longstanding allegations of corruption.

While Congress has dismissed the charges as 'vendetta politics,' protests erupted across the country, with BJP asserting that the Congress leaders must face justice for their alleged crimes.

