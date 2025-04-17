Left Menu

RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav Claims Conspiracy Amid Surrender

RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav surrendered to Danapur Court, facing allegations of forgery, extortion, and threats. Before surrendering, he claimed false charges and a conspiracy aiming at his life, connected to a police raid. Dismissed threat charges, he alleged misuse of power and vowed to pursue bail when safe.

Updated: 17-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:39 IST
RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav surrendered at Danapur Court in Bihar, entering 14 days in judicial custody following allegations of forgery, extortion, and death threats linked to recent police searches at 11 locations related to him.

Addressing the media prior to his surrender, Yadav denied the charges, alleging a broader conspiracy to eliminate him. "I've faced assassination attempts for months," he stated, accusing officials of arming a rival with an AK-47. Yadav, increasing his bodyguard count, claimed authorities disapproved of his private security, forcing him to withdraw them for safety.

He described a climate of fear in his village, escalating after police raids he alleged were in collusion with an accusing builder. Yadav expressed fears for his life during court appearances and indicated he would seek bail only when safety could be assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

