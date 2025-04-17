High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran, Russia, and the Nuclear Debate

In a significant diplomatic move, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Moscow, delivering a crucial message from the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The high-stakes visit underscores Iran's strategic positioning amid heightened tensions with the United States over its nuclear program.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified threats against Iran, including potential bombings and economic tariffs, attempting to coerce Tehran into an agreement on its disputed nuclear activities. Recent talks in Oman, described as positive by both sides, continue in Rome, while Araqchi firmly stated Iran's non-negotiable stance on uranium enrichment.

Russia aligns with Iran by opposing any military intervention, with the Kremlin refraining from commenting on suggestions that Russia could manage Iran's enriched uranium under a future deal. As global powers navigate this nuclear impasse, Araqchi's Moscow visit reflects Iran's commitment to defending its energy sovereignty amid Western scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)