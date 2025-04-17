BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Predicts Mahagathbandhan's Election Downfall

In a scathing critique, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday dismissed the Mahagathbandhan alliance as a 'complete flop show,' confidently predicting their defeat in the forthcoming Bihar elections. He underscored that while BJP and its allies rally under Nitish Kumar, the opposition shows clarity issues regarding their leader, Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav's meeting with Congress leaders to plot election tactics exposes the cracks within the alliance. Hussain cited the reluctance of Congress and RJD to unequivocally support Yadav. The internal friction is evident, with RJD's seat negotiation stand-off reflecting deeper fissures.

Hussain emphasized the alliance's fragmentation, pointing out disparate ambitions among its members like Mukesh Sahni. He doubted their ability to satisfy each faction, suggesting they face an electoral blow. Confident in the NDA's approach, he forecasted a clear victory, asserting they would surpass 200 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections.

