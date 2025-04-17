Left Menu

Denials & Disputes: Gulf Allegations Over Yemeni Offensive

The UAE and Saudi Arabia deny involvement in reported Yemeni military plans against the Houthi group. Claims arose of a U.S.-backed ground offensive, which were characterized as misleading by UAE officials. The Houthis remain influential, and past conflicts highlight ongoing regional tensions.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have refuted claims of collaborating with the U.S. on a potential ground offensive in Yemen against the Houthi faction. Reports, originating from prominent media outlets, suggested plans for coordinated actions following U.S. attacks on the Houthis.

A senior UAE official dismissed these reports as unfounded, while Saudi authorities labeled them as incorrect. The Wall Street Journal reported on a possible assault along the Red Sea coast involving Yemeni forces, while Bloomberg mentioned talks between U.S., Gulf allies, and anti-Houthi Yemeni factions.

The military landscape in Yemen has been fraught with challenges, with the UAE previously withdrawing much of its forces by 2019. A truce in 2022 paused major fighting, though tension persists, exacerbated by recent Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, linked to broader geopolitical dynamics in the region.

