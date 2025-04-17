Denials & Disputes: Gulf Allegations Over Yemeni Offensive

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have refuted claims of collaborating with the U.S. on a potential ground offensive in Yemen against the Houthi faction. Reports, originating from prominent media outlets, suggested plans for coordinated actions following U.S. attacks on the Houthis.

A senior UAE official dismissed these reports as unfounded, while Saudi authorities labeled them as incorrect. The Wall Street Journal reported on a possible assault along the Red Sea coast involving Yemeni forces, while Bloomberg mentioned talks between U.S., Gulf allies, and anti-Houthi Yemeni factions.

The military landscape in Yemen has been fraught with challenges, with the UAE previously withdrawing much of its forces by 2019. A truce in 2022 paused major fighting, though tension persists, exacerbated by recent Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, linked to broader geopolitical dynamics in the region.

