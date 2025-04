Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Cambodia Amid Global Trade Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cambodia for a pivotal two-day state visit, aiming to fortify an already strong alliance with a significant Southeast Asian partner. This visit concludes Xi's tour that included Vietnam and Malaysia, spotlighting China's increasing regional influence.

Xi was warmly welcomed by Cambodian leaders, with discussions likely centering around trade, especially in light of the heightened tariff threats from the United States. Cambodia faces significant economic pressure from international dynamics but views China as a key strategic ally.

The visit marks a step towards solidifying economic ties and regional stability, as evidenced by the signing of 37 agreements across various sectors. Notably, China's historic involvement in Cambodia during the Khmer Rouge era is quietly overshadowed by recent diplomatic and economic advancements.

