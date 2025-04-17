Diplomatic Momentum: Iran's Moscow Mission Explained

Moscow has become a site of diplomatic activity as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi landed in the Russian capital for a pivotal meeting with President Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Araqchi brought a letter from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, underscoring the significance of this visit.

The meeting, set against the backdrop of impending US-Iran nuclear talks in Muscat, aims to fortify Russia-Iran relations and discuss pressing regional issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The consultation marks Iran's strategic overture to bolster its international position by engaging a key global player.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Araqchi underscored the necessity of such consultations, particularly amid uncertainties surrounding Iran's civilian nuclear program. Moscow's role as a supportive force is crucial, given that other stakeholders in the JCPOA—Britain, France, and the EU—were sidelined by previous US actions. Observers note that talks originally planned for Rome were relocated to Oman to maintain productive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)