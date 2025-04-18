Left Menu

Historic Meeting Between Iraqi and Syrian Leaders Marks New Era in Middle Eastern Diplomacy

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Qatar, marking their first diplomatic engagement. The meeting, facilitated by Qatar's Emir, discussed Syria's transitional government and regional security cooperation. Both nations aim to enhance relations, promoting political processes and combating Islamic State militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-04-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 03:11 IST

In a landmark diplomatic engagement, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani convened with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Qatar. This significant meeting was brokered by Qatar and attended by its Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The dialogue represents the first encounter between the two leaders.

The discussions occur ahead of Sharaa's anticipated participation in the Arab Summit in Baghdad. Since January, Sharaa has acted as Syria's interim president, promising an inclusive transitional government to rebuild the nation's institutions.

Prime Minister al-Sudani highlighted the necessity of a comprehensive political process and diversity protection in Syria, amidst recent attacks on Alawites. Both leaders avowed to respect sovereignty, oppose foreign interference, and combat Islamic State militants, aiming for stronger Iraq-Syria relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

