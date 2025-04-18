Uttar Pradesh Government Leaps into Action Amid Storm Crisis
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured Uttar Pradesh citizens of safety after severe weather events. The government prioritized relief operations and compensation for affected people. Adityanath also stressed safe wheat storage and drainage efforts, as forecasts predict continuing harsh weather over the weekend.
- Country:
- India
Amid intense storms, rain, and hailstorms, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the state's commitment to ensuring the safety of its residents. With multiple districts affected, officials are conducting urgent field surveys and accelerating relief operations.
Adityanath emphasized that safety is paramount. He assured immediate compensation and medical assistance in cases of human or livestock casualties. For ongoing wheat procurement, safe storage at all centres is a top priority, alongside assessing and reporting crop damage.
The state also aims to prioritize water drainage arrangements in affected areas, as meteorological forecasts predict continued rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds through the weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Water Woes: Minister Vows Overhaul and Relief
Waqf Bill Passage Aims to Boost Economic Relief for Underprivileged Muslims
Legal Relief: Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest of Former SP MP Azam Khan
U.S. Farmers Await Possible Relief Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Interim Bail for Law Exams: Relief for Mahesh Raut in Elgar Parishad Case