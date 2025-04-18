Uttar Pradesh Government Leaps into Action Amid Storm Crisis

Amid intense storms, rain, and hailstorms, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the state's commitment to ensuring the safety of its residents. With multiple districts affected, officials are conducting urgent field surveys and accelerating relief operations.

Adityanath emphasized that safety is paramount. He assured immediate compensation and medical assistance in cases of human or livestock casualties. For ongoing wheat procurement, safe storage at all centres is a top priority, alongside assessing and reporting crop damage.

The state also aims to prioritize water drainage arrangements in affected areas, as meteorological forecasts predict continued rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds through the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)