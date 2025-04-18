Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Leaps into Action Amid Storm Crisis

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured Uttar Pradesh citizens of safety after severe weather events. The government prioritized relief operations and compensation for affected people. Adityanath also stressed safe wheat storage and drainage efforts, as forecasts predict continuing harsh weather over the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh Government Leaps into Action Amid Storm Crisis
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Amid intense storms, rain, and hailstorms, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the state's commitment to ensuring the safety of its residents. With multiple districts affected, officials are conducting urgent field surveys and accelerating relief operations.

Adityanath emphasized that safety is paramount. He assured immediate compensation and medical assistance in cases of human or livestock casualties. For ongoing wheat procurement, safe storage at all centres is a top priority, alongside assessing and reporting crop damage.

The state also aims to prioritize water drainage arrangements in affected areas, as meteorological forecasts predict continued rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds through the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025