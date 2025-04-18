India Rebukes Bangladesh for Comments on West Bengal Violence

India has forcefully dismissed comments from Bangladeshi officials regarding the recent violence in West Bengal, calling on Dhaka to prioritize minority rights within its own borders.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, criticized Bangladesh's attempt to equate its own minority issues with those in India, accusing Dhaka of engaging in 'virtue signaling.'

The tension between the two countries has escalated following sectarian violence in West Bengal and ongoing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, exacerbating diplomatic relations after the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

(With inputs from agencies.)