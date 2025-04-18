India Rebukes Bangladesh for Comments on West Bengal Violence
India rejected Bangladesh's remarks on the sectarian violence in West Bengal, urging Dhaka to focus on its own minority rights issues. The comments from Bangladesh criticized violence against Muslims in India, but India termed it as a diversion from Bangladesh's internal minority challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
India has forcefully dismissed comments from Bangladeshi officials regarding the recent violence in West Bengal, calling on Dhaka to prioritize minority rights within its own borders.
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, criticized Bangladesh's attempt to equate its own minority issues with those in India, accusing Dhaka of engaging in 'virtue signaling.'
The tension between the two countries has escalated following sectarian violence in West Bengal and ongoing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, exacerbating diplomatic relations after the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fiery Critique: CPI(ML) Leader Denounces Waqf Bill's Impact on Minorities
In the meeting, Modi also underlined India's concerns on safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus.
Modi urges Yunus to ensure protection of minorities in Bangladesh, investigate atrocities: MEA.
Kerala CM Slams RSS Article: A Prelude to Targeting Minorities?
Pakistan still indulged in bad habits in many ways: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at interactive session in Gujarat.