West Bengal BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh's Surprise Wedding

Famed former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh is scheduled to wed party colleague Rinku Majumdar in an intimate ceremony on Friday evening.

Ghosh, a prominent political figure at 60, has been significant in transforming the BJP's presence in West Bengal and aims to continue his influential role unabated by his personal life.

The couple, whose relationship blossomed from morning walks, decided to marry after attending an IPL game earlier this month. Sources reveal it was Majumdar's second marriage proposal to Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies.)