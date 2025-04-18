Left Menu

West Bengal BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh's Surprise Wedding

Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, 60, is set to marry party colleague Rinku Majumdar on Friday. The couple met in 2021 during morning walks. Known for his quirky remarks and significant political influence, Ghosh prioritizes his mother's wish while maintaining his active political role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Famed former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh is scheduled to wed party colleague Rinku Majumdar in an intimate ceremony on Friday evening.

Ghosh, a prominent political figure at 60, has been significant in transforming the BJP's presence in West Bengal and aims to continue his influential role unabated by his personal life.

The couple, whose relationship blossomed from morning walks, decided to marry after attending an IPL game earlier this month. Sources reveal it was Majumdar's second marriage proposal to Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

