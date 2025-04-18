US Contemplates Ending Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts Amid New Minerals Deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on Friday that the United States might withdraw from ongoing efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine due to a lack of progress in negotiations.

This announcement comes in the wake of what seemed to be forward movement in Paris talks between US, Ukrainian, and European officials. Rubio, speaking post-meetings, highlighted an upcoming discussion in London as potentially decisive for determining the United States' future engagement under the Trump administration.

Concurrently, the US and Ukraine are nearing a minerals deal, anticipated to boost infrastructure and investment, intertwined with Trump's push for peace. Meanwhile, Russian attacks continue to ravage Ukrainian cities, exacerbating the conflict's humanitarian toll.

