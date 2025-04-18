Devastating Toll: U.S. Airstrikes Wreak Havoc on Yemen's Oil Port

Yemen's Houthi rebels reported a significant surge in casualties from U.S. airstrikes targeting an oil port, with the death toll reaching 74 and 171 people wounded.

The figures, released by the rebels' Health Ministry in Sanaa, highlight the sheer scale of destruction caused by the strikes, with fuel trucks engulfed in flames and dramatic fireballs lighting up the night.

This incident represents the deadliest attack in the U.S. airstrike campaign that commenced on March 15, under the administration of President Donald Trump. Despite inquiries, the U.S. military's Central Command refrained from commenting on the civilian casualties.

