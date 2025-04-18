Left Menu

Devastating Toll: U.S. Airstrikes Wreak Havoc on Yemen's Oil Port

U.S. airstrikes on Yemen's oil port resulted in 74 deaths and 171 injuries, reflecting significant destruction. Fuel trucks were set ablaze, creating a fiery spectacle in the night sky. The attack marks the deadliest in the airstrike campaign initiated in March 2015 by President Donald Trump.

Yemen's Houthi rebels reported a significant surge in casualties from U.S. airstrikes targeting an oil port, with the death toll reaching 74 and 171 people wounded.

The figures, released by the rebels' Health Ministry in Sanaa, highlight the sheer scale of destruction caused by the strikes, with fuel trucks engulfed in flames and dramatic fireballs lighting up the night.

This incident represents the deadliest attack in the U.S. airstrike campaign that commenced on March 15, under the administration of President Donald Trump. Despite inquiries, the U.S. military's Central Command refrained from commenting on the civilian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

