Protest Erupts in Latur Over National Herald Case

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha protested in Latur against Congress leaders accused of corruption in the National Herald case. The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore, prompting calls for strict legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth arm of the BJP, led a protest in Maharashtra's Latur city on Friday. The demonstration targeted the Congress party, accusing it of corruption in the National Herald case.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet alleging that top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, laundered Rs 988 crore. This prompted the BJYM to protest outside Congress Bhavan in Gandhi Chowk.

With slogans and placards, protesters demanded stringent legal measures, claiming the alleged financial crime is part of a longstanding pattern of corruption by the Congress to mislead the nation for personal benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

