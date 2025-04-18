'Mahila Ki Baat, Congress Ke Saath': Reaching Bihar's Women

The Congress party initiated the 'Mahila Ki Baat, Congress Ke Saath' campaign on Friday to connect with women in Bihar, aiming to incorporate their issues into the party's manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly elections later this year.

Alka Lamba, chief of the All India Mahila Congress, announced the campaign will continue until the end of May, with women workers visiting rural areas to gather feedback. Suggestions from these interactions will be included in the party's political roadmap.

The initiative is being bolstered by a training session for women workers, who will be deployed across various constituencies, aimed at maximizing the campaign's outreach and impact, while utilizing social media for further promotion.

