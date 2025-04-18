Left Menu

Imran Khan Condemns Government's Afghan Policy

Imran Khan criticizes Pakistan's government for its treatment of Afghan nationals, arguing it exacerbates terrorism. He calls for policy changes to allow more direct engagement with Afghanistan and emphasizes the importance of the Constitution in any potential negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:35 IST
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued a strong rebuke to the Shehbaz Sharif administration, accusing it of maltreating Afghan nationals and exacerbating the threat of terrorism through its current policies.

Khan, 72, posted on X on Thursday, criticizing the government's deportation of undocumented Afghans and urging a policy revision to prevent further escalation. He has called for a formal resolution to extend the repatriation timeline of Afghan refugees and stressed the need for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to liaise directly with Afghan authorities.

In addition, Khan stated that while he remains open to negotiations, any dialogue must adhere to constitutional and legal principles. He alleged obstruction in his legal rights and court-allowed visitations, citing these as evidence of the fear surrounding his influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

