Imran Khan Condemns Government's Afghan Policy

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued a strong rebuke to the Shehbaz Sharif administration, accusing it of maltreating Afghan nationals and exacerbating the threat of terrorism through its current policies.

Khan, 72, posted on X on Thursday, criticizing the government's deportation of undocumented Afghans and urging a policy revision to prevent further escalation. He has called for a formal resolution to extend the repatriation timeline of Afghan refugees and stressed the need for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to liaise directly with Afghan authorities.

In addition, Khan stated that while he remains open to negotiations, any dialogue must adhere to constitutional and legal principles. He alleged obstruction in his legal rights and court-allowed visitations, citing these as evidence of the fear surrounding his influence.

