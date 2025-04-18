Venezuelan Migrants Face Imminent Deportation Under Wartime Law

In an ongoing legal battle, two Venezuelan men in Texas are facing deportation under an American wartime law from 1798, as confirmed by a U.S. official. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has stepped in, urging a federal court to intervene and halt these deportations immediately.

The deportation orders mark the first such actions since the Supreme Court demanded the Trump administration notify Venezuelan migrants of deportation proceedings under the Alien Enemies Act, an outdated law historically used during wartime. Yet, President Trump supports the deportations, emphasizing the importance of national security.

The unfolding legal drama has intensified scrutiny on the Trump administration's adherence to judiciary decisions. Recent deportation of alleged gang members under similar controversial measures sparked accusations of unwarranted removal, with lawyers claiming due process was denied. This case continues to underscore the volatile intersection of immigration and U.S. judicial processes under the Trump administration.

