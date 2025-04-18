Left Menu

Venezuelan Migrants Face Imminent Deportation Under Wartime Law

Two Venezuelan men are facing imminent deportation under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Lawyers, backed by the ACLU, are attempting to block the deportations through court intervention. The case highlights tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary over immigration policies and deportation protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an ongoing legal battle, two Venezuelan men in Texas are facing deportation under an American wartime law from 1798, as confirmed by a U.S. official. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has stepped in, urging a federal court to intervene and halt these deportations immediately.

The deportation orders mark the first such actions since the Supreme Court demanded the Trump administration notify Venezuelan migrants of deportation proceedings under the Alien Enemies Act, an outdated law historically used during wartime. Yet, President Trump supports the deportations, emphasizing the importance of national security.

The unfolding legal drama has intensified scrutiny on the Trump administration's adherence to judiciary decisions. Recent deportation of alleged gang members under similar controversial measures sparked accusations of unwarranted removal, with lawyers claiming due process was denied. This case continues to underscore the volatile intersection of immigration and U.S. judicial processes under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

