Trump's Fed Feud: A Threat to Economic Stability?

In a continuing saga that holds significant implications for the Federal Reserve's independence, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett acknowledged on Friday that President Donald Trump is still contemplating the dismissal of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Such a move could directly affect global financial markets, creating widespread economic ramifications.

The contention primarily arises from Trump's displeasure over Powell's reluctance to reduce interest rates as the President deems necessary, further fueled by accusations that Powell has been politically motivated. Trump's criticism heightened recently, indicating potential repercussions for not aligning with his economic perspectives.

Meanwhile, Hassett distanced himself from earlier arguments against firing Powell, suggesting that new legal analyses might necessitate reconsideration. Investors and economists are observing developments closely, wary of the possible consequences on market stability and the delicate balance of central bank independence amid Trump's tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)