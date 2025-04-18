Left Menu

Trump's Fed Feud: A Threat to Economic Stability?

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett indicated that President Trump is still considering the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This decision could impact the central bank's independence and the global market. The move stems from Trump's dissatisfaction with Powell's handling of interest rates and economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:21 IST
President Donald Trump

In a continuing saga that holds significant implications for the Federal Reserve's independence, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett acknowledged on Friday that President Donald Trump is still contemplating the dismissal of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Such a move could directly affect global financial markets, creating widespread economic ramifications.

The contention primarily arises from Trump's displeasure over Powell's reluctance to reduce interest rates as the President deems necessary, further fueled by accusations that Powell has been politically motivated. Trump's criticism heightened recently, indicating potential repercussions for not aligning with his economic perspectives.

Meanwhile, Hassett distanced himself from earlier arguments against firing Powell, suggesting that new legal analyses might necessitate reconsideration. Investors and economists are observing developments closely, wary of the possible consequences on market stability and the delicate balance of central bank independence amid Trump's tariff policies.

