Governor Bose Vows Action Amid Unrest: Reaching Out to Murshidabad's Victims

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the grievances of violence victims in Murshidabad, a day after his visit to a relief camp in Malda district's Par Lalpur. The violence, which erupted on April 11 over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has left many seeking a sense of security.

Governor Bose emphasized his intention to discuss the victims' demands with both the central and state governments, expressing his willingness to ensure effective and proactive measures. He encouraged victims to communicate directly with him, offering contact information for continued dialogue. Bose's commitment to further visit affected areas underscores his concern.

Meanwhile, a National Commission of Women delegation, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the violence-hit Murshidabad area. Rahatkar expressed deep empathy for the residents, particularly after meeting families of those killed in the protests, promising to relay their plight and demands to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)