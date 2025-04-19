Left Menu

Governor Bose Vows Action Amid Unrest: Reaching Out to Murshidabad's Victims

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, after visiting violence victims in Murshidabad, promised to address their security concerns with state and central governments. Meanwhile, the National Commission of Women also inspected the region and pledged to advocate for the residents' needs, highlighting the dire situation on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:22 IST
Governor Bose Vows Action Amid Unrest: Reaching Out to Murshidabad's Victims
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the grievances of violence victims in Murshidabad, a day after his visit to a relief camp in Malda district's Par Lalpur. The violence, which erupted on April 11 over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has left many seeking a sense of security.

Governor Bose emphasized his intention to discuss the victims' demands with both the central and state governments, expressing his willingness to ensure effective and proactive measures. He encouraged victims to communicate directly with him, offering contact information for continued dialogue. Bose's commitment to further visit affected areas underscores his concern.

Meanwhile, a National Commission of Women delegation, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the violence-hit Murshidabad area. Rahatkar expressed deep empathy for the residents, particularly after meeting families of those killed in the protests, promising to relay their plight and demands to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025