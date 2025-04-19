Unrest in Murshidabad: Tensions Rise as Calls for Continued Security Echo

In a rapidly evolving situation, Union Minister and BJP West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar expressed ongoing concern over tensions in Murshidabad. Majumdar highlighted that the presence of central forces was crucial to maintaining the fragile peace, warning that their removal could exacerbate the crisis.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose made a significant visit to Dhuliyan to assess the damage and meet victims of the violence. Simultaneously, the National Commission for Women's delegation, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, engaged with affected communities, pledging to elevate their grievances to the national government.

The unrest initiated on April 11, during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, spiraled into violent clashes resulting in casualties and widespread property damage. The violence has forced several families to seek refuge in nearby areas or relief camps, with notable migrations to Jharkhand's Pakur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)