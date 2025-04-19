Left Menu

Unrest in Murshidabad: Tensions Rise as Calls for Continued Security Echo

The situation in Murshidabad remains tense after recent violence, with calls for central forces to stay. Hindus are migrating, sparking concerns of worsening conditions. West Bengal Governor and NCW leaders visit to assess the ground reality, while protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act continue to roil the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:16 IST
BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapidly evolving situation, Union Minister and BJP West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar expressed ongoing concern over tensions in Murshidabad. Majumdar highlighted that the presence of central forces was crucial to maintaining the fragile peace, warning that their removal could exacerbate the crisis.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose made a significant visit to Dhuliyan to assess the damage and meet victims of the violence. Simultaneously, the National Commission for Women's delegation, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, engaged with affected communities, pledging to elevate their grievances to the national government.

The unrest initiated on April 11, during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, spiraled into violent clashes resulting in casualties and widespread property damage. The violence has forced several families to seek refuge in nearby areas or relief camps, with notable migrations to Jharkhand's Pakur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

