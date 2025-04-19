Left Menu

Congress Claims Murshidabad Riots Were 'Pre-Planned'

Subhankar Sarkar, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president, visited Murshidabad's violence-hit areas, claiming the riots were pre-planned. He emphasized no local Muslims were involved and urged CM Mamata Banerjee to provide jobs and education support to victims' families. The violence linked to Waqf protests led to three deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:55 IST
Subhankar Sarkar, the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, on Saturday, alleged that the riots in Murshidabad's violence-hit areas were 'pre-planned.' He stated that local Muslims had no involvement, pointing instead to orchestrated attempts to incite unrest in the region.

Sarkar, alongside Malda Dakshin MP Isha Khan Choudhury and AICC observer Amba Prasad, interacted with victims' families in Shamsherganj. He demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offer employment and educational support, questioning the sufficiency of the Rs 10 lakh compensation already announced.

The Congress leader criticized the state government's response, suggesting the violence linked to Waqf-related protests could have been prevented. Sarkar also expressed support for local demands for permanent BSF outposts, emphasizing solidarity across communities in the district.

