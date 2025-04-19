Congress Claims Murshidabad Riots Were 'Pre-Planned'

Subhankar Sarkar, the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, on Saturday, alleged that the riots in Murshidabad's violence-hit areas were 'pre-planned.' He stated that local Muslims had no involvement, pointing instead to orchestrated attempts to incite unrest in the region.

Sarkar, alongside Malda Dakshin MP Isha Khan Choudhury and AICC observer Amba Prasad, interacted with victims' families in Shamsherganj. He demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offer employment and educational support, questioning the sufficiency of the Rs 10 lakh compensation already announced.

The Congress leader criticized the state government's response, suggesting the violence linked to Waqf-related protests could have been prevented. Sarkar also expressed support for local demands for permanent BSF outposts, emphasizing solidarity across communities in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)