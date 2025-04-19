Left Menu

Murshidabad Violence: Widespread Displacement Amid Political Uproar

In West Bengal's Murshidabad district, violent clashes led to widespread displacement, impacting over 10,000 people. Political leaders are calling for urgent action as criticism mounts against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's response. The unrest that began on April 11 has spread to other districts, prompting investigations and relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:59 IST
Murshidabad Violence: Widespread Displacement Amid Political Uproar
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the turbulent district of Murshidabad, West Bengal, a wave of violence has uprooted over 10,000 residents, leading to widespread displacement and destruction of homes. The unrest, initially sparked by a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11, quickly escalated, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries.

Opposition leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh from the BJP, criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her lack of presence in the strife-stricken areas. Adhikari highlighted the dire conditions, stating the intentional displacement of Hindu families, while Ghosh emphasized the absence of immediate governmental support.

As political tensions rise, national figures like BJP's Sukanta Majumdar expressed concerns over the state's security. Meanwhile, Governor CV Ananda Bose and the National Commission for Women have initiated visits to assess the humanitarian impact. Amid the chaos, several families have sought refuge in Jharkhand, with local relief camps offering essential support to those displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025