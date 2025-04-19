Murshidabad Violence: Widespread Displacement Amid Political Uproar

In the turbulent district of Murshidabad, West Bengal, a wave of violence has uprooted over 10,000 residents, leading to widespread displacement and destruction of homes. The unrest, initially sparked by a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11, quickly escalated, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries.

Opposition leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh from the BJP, criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her lack of presence in the strife-stricken areas. Adhikari highlighted the dire conditions, stating the intentional displacement of Hindu families, while Ghosh emphasized the absence of immediate governmental support.

As political tensions rise, national figures like BJP's Sukanta Majumdar expressed concerns over the state's security. Meanwhile, Governor CV Ananda Bose and the National Commission for Women have initiated visits to assess the humanitarian impact. Amid the chaos, several families have sought refuge in Jharkhand, with local relief camps offering essential support to those displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)