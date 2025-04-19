Tensions Rise as Political Leaders Debate Supreme Court's Role
Political leaders clash over the Supreme Court's influence on religious and societal issues, with accusations of promoting 'anarchy' and overstepping constitutional boundaries. While Samajwadi Party and Congress defend the judiciary, a BJP leader critiques its decisions on controversial matters, sparking intense debate amid ongoing legal hearings.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated as political figures voiced opposing views on the Supreme Court's influence over religious and constitutional matters. Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan accused those seeking votes through religious divisiveness of causing instability, while defending the Supreme Court as a protector of democracy and the Constitution.
Similarly, Congress leader Husain Dalwai criticized remarks made by BJP's Nishikant Dubey as undermining the judiciary. Dalwai emphasized that any MP's position does not grant the right to challenge judicial authority, highlighting concerns over constitutional compliance.
Dubey's allegations that the Supreme Court incites religious conflict and oversteps its authority by making laws sparked controversy. He questioned the court's decisions on issues like the Waqf Act and Article 377, suggesting these actions lead towards 'anarchy'. His remarks followed ongoing Supreme Court hearings on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with the government ensuring no significant changes without due consideration.

