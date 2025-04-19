Tensions Rise as Political Leaders Debate Supreme Court's Role

Tensions escalated as political figures voiced opposing views on the Supreme Court's influence over religious and constitutional matters. Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan accused those seeking votes through religious divisiveness of causing instability, while defending the Supreme Court as a protector of democracy and the Constitution.

Similarly, Congress leader Husain Dalwai criticized remarks made by BJP's Nishikant Dubey as undermining the judiciary. Dalwai emphasized that any MP's position does not grant the right to challenge judicial authority, highlighting concerns over constitutional compliance.

Dubey's allegations that the Supreme Court incites religious conflict and oversteps its authority by making laws sparked controversy. He questioned the court's decisions on issues like the Waqf Act and Article 377, suggesting these actions lead towards 'anarchy'. His remarks followed ongoing Supreme Court hearings on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with the government ensuring no significant changes without due consideration.

