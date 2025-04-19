Pankaja Munde Extends Support to Fallen Supporter's Family

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has stepped up to support the family of Babasaheb Age, a devoted party worker killed in Beed district, by offering assistance and a job for his widow.

Despite scheduling conflicts preventing her from visiting Age's family in Kittee Adgaon, Munde connected with them over the phone, expressing her condolences and readiness to help.

In Munde's stead, BJP's Beed district president Shankar Deshmukh and other party officials delivered the promised aid, acknowledging Age's significant contribution during her Lok Sabha campaign last year. Munde remarked on how profoundly the loss has affected her.

