Pankaja Munde Extends Support to Fallen Supporter's Family
Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has offered assistance to the family of Babasaheb Age, a supporter recently killed in Beed district. Though unable to visit them in person, Munde ensured aid was delivered to Age’s family through party representatives, highlighting the impact of the loss on her.
Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has stepped up to support the family of Babasaheb Age, a devoted party worker killed in Beed district, by offering assistance and a job for his widow.
Despite scheduling conflicts preventing her from visiting Age's family in Kittee Adgaon, Munde connected with them over the phone, expressing her condolences and readiness to help.
In Munde's stead, BJP's Beed district president Shankar Deshmukh and other party officials delivered the promised aid, acknowledging Age's significant contribution during her Lok Sabha campaign last year. Munde remarked on how profoundly the loss has affected her.
