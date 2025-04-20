Congress' Warring Challenges BJP's Response to Dubey's Remarks
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticizes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial statements about the Supreme Court, alleging BJP's senior leaders influence his remarks. He insists on action from BJP President JP Nadda and critiques the Waqf (Amendment) Act. BJP distances itself from Dubey's comments.
In a heated political exchange, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial comments regarding the Supreme Court. Warring accused the BJP of using Dubey as a spokesperson to voice the party's unspoken sentiments, challenging the veracity of Dubey's statements.
Warring targeted BJP's leadership, emphasizing that Dubey's remarks reflect not his own thoughts but were directives from senior BJP leaders. He urged BJP President JP Nadda to formally denounce Dubey's statements if they truly counter party beliefs, thereby questioning the BJP's commitment to judicial respect.
The controversy sparked by Dubey's remarks extended to his critique of the Supreme Court's authority, leading BJP to dissociate from his comments officially. BJP President JP Nadda clarified through social media their respect for the judiciary, labeling Dubey's stance as personal and unendorsed by the party.
