Tensions Rise as Nishikant Dubey Challenges Judiciary's Authority

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address controversial remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who criticized the Supreme Court's role in legislative matters. Dubey's comments, questioning the court's authority and suggesting a constitutional shift, have sparked a political storm and calls for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:16 IST
Tensions Rise as Nishikant Dubey Challenges Judiciary's Authority
Congress MP Manickam Tagore's (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manickam Tagore called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against the Chief Justice of India. Tagore criticized Dubey's statements as an attack on the judiciary and hinted at a potential constitutional overhaul by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leader Pawan Khera joined the criticism, questioning the BJP-led government's response to Dubey's controversial comments. Khera suggested that without Modi's tacit approval, such statements would not have been made and demanded the BJP take action against Dubey.

In his remarks, Dubey accused the Supreme Court of overstepping its boundaries by inciting religious tensions and challenged its legislative role. He criticized past court decisions on issues such as homosexuality and religious disputes, claiming the judiciary risks driving the country towards anarchy by dictating laws to Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

