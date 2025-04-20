Tensions Rise as Nishikant Dubey Challenges Judiciary's Authority

Congress MP Manickam Tagore called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against the Chief Justice of India. Tagore criticized Dubey's statements as an attack on the judiciary and hinted at a potential constitutional overhaul by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leader Pawan Khera joined the criticism, questioning the BJP-led government's response to Dubey's controversial comments. Khera suggested that without Modi's tacit approval, such statements would not have been made and demanded the BJP take action against Dubey.

In his remarks, Dubey accused the Supreme Court of overstepping its boundaries by inciting religious tensions and challenged its legislative role. He criticized past court decisions on issues such as homosexuality and religious disputes, claiming the judiciary risks driving the country towards anarchy by dictating laws to Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)