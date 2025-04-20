Pope Francis and VP Vance: A Vatican Encounter Amid Policy Clashes
Pope Francis met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican to exchange Easter wishes. The meeting occurs amid tensions over Trump's immigration policies, which the pope has criticized. Vance defended these policies using Catholic teachings, prompting the pope to issue an open letter earlier this year.
Pope Francis conducted a brief private audience with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican on Sunday, according to a Vatican statement. The event, meant for exchanging Easter greetings, lasted only a few minutes.
Vance, known for his alignment with the Trump administration's immigration policies, which Pope Francis has openly criticized, was visiting Italy with his family this weekend. He was involved in formal discussions with senior Vatican officials on Saturday, though the pope did not participate due to health reasons.
The Vatican has expressed disapproval of President Donald Trump's administration, condemning its immigration actions as disgraceful. Vance, a recent convert to Catholicism, has invoked medieval Catholic teachings to support these policies, which led to a rare open rebuttal from Pope Francis in a letter to U.S. bishops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Francis
- JD Vance
- Vatican
- Trump
- immigration
- Easter
- greetings
- policies
- criticism
- meeting
ALSO READ
Peaceful Celebrations: West Bengal Leaders Extend Ram Navami Greetings
Modi's Ram Navami Greetings and Rameswaram Visit Highlights
Eastern Cape Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Gender-Based Violence
Supreme Court Appeal: The U.S. Strives to Navigate Immigration Controversy
Ramaphosa’s Visit to Eastern Cape Aims to Boost Growth and Service Delivery