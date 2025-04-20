Pope Francis and VP Vance: A Vatican Encounter Amid Policy Clashes

Pope Francis conducted a brief private audience with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican on Sunday, according to a Vatican statement. The event, meant for exchanging Easter greetings, lasted only a few minutes.

Vance, known for his alignment with the Trump administration's immigration policies, which Pope Francis has openly criticized, was visiting Italy with his family this weekend. He was involved in formal discussions with senior Vatican officials on Saturday, though the pope did not participate due to health reasons.

The Vatican has expressed disapproval of President Donald Trump's administration, condemning its immigration actions as disgraceful. Vance, a recent convert to Catholicism, has invoked medieval Catholic teachings to support these policies, which led to a rare open rebuttal from Pope Francis in a letter to U.S. bishops.

(With inputs from agencies.)