Pope Francis and VP Vance: A Vatican Encounter Amid Policy Clashes

Pope Francis met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican to exchange Easter wishes. The meeting occurs amid tensions over Trump's immigration policies, which the pope has criticized. Vance defended these policies using Catholic teachings, prompting the pope to issue an open letter earlier this year.

Updated: 20-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Francis conducted a brief private audience with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican on Sunday, according to a Vatican statement. The event, meant for exchanging Easter greetings, lasted only a few minutes.

Vance, known for his alignment with the Trump administration's immigration policies, which Pope Francis has openly criticized, was visiting Italy with his family this weekend. He was involved in formal discussions with senior Vatican officials on Saturday, though the pope did not participate due to health reasons.

The Vatican has expressed disapproval of President Donald Trump's administration, condemning its immigration actions as disgraceful. Vance, a recent convert to Catholicism, has invoked medieval Catholic teachings to support these policies, which led to a rare open rebuttal from Pope Francis in a letter to U.S. bishops.

DevShots

Latest News

