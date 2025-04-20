Left Menu

Pope Appeals for Peace Amidst Easter Celebrations in St. Peter's Square

Pope Francis appeared in St. Peter's Square for the first time since recovering from double pneumonia, addressing thousands after Easter Mass. He reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, condemning the humanitarian crisis and antisemitism, and met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:53 IST
Pope Francis made a rare public appearance in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, riding in the popemobile for the first time since battling double pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff, waving gently to tens of thousands present after Easter Mass, emphasized his message of peace.

For his 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing, the pope stressed the urgency of a ceasefire in Gaza, condemning the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis there. He appealed to both Israeli and Palestinian parties to halt hostilities and address the needs of affected populations.

Before his five-week hospitalization, Pope Francis had criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza, a sentiment he reiterated during this Easter message. Additionally, he briefly met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance to exchange Easter greetings, underscoring diplomatic engagements during these challenging times.

