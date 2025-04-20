Sangram Thopte Switches Sides: Former Congress MLA Joins BJP for Bhor's Development

In a significant political development, Sangram Thopte, a former Congress MLA from Maharashtra's Bhor constituency, declared his intention to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on April 22 in an effort to secure growth for his region.

Speaking at a rally in Bhor, Thopte emphasized the need for alignment with the ruling party to address his area's developmental challenges. He cited continuous disregard by Congress as a catalyst for this move.

Thopte's political legacy is deeply rooted in the Congress, yet mounting frustration with his treatment prompted this pivotal decision to switch allegiances.

(With inputs from agencies.)