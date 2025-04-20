Left Menu

Sangram Thopte Switches Sides: Former Congress MLA Joins BJP for Bhor's Development

Sangram Thopte, a former Congress MLA from Bhor, announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Facing repeated neglect within his party, Thopte aims to ensure development for Bhor by aligning with the ruling BJP. His family has longstanding roots in the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:32 IST
Sangram Thopte Switches Sides: Former Congress MLA Joins BJP for Bhor's Development
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Sangram Thopte, a former Congress MLA from Maharashtra's Bhor constituency, declared his intention to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on April 22 in an effort to secure growth for his region.

Speaking at a rally in Bhor, Thopte emphasized the need for alignment with the ruling party to address his area's developmental challenges. He cited continuous disregard by Congress as a catalyst for this move.

Thopte's political legacy is deeply rooted in the Congress, yet mounting frustration with his treatment prompted this pivotal decision to switch allegiances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025