Sangram Thopte Switches Sides: Former Congress MLA Joins BJP for Bhor's Development
Sangram Thopte, a former Congress MLA from Bhor, announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Facing repeated neglect within his party, Thopte aims to ensure development for Bhor by aligning with the ruling BJP. His family has longstanding roots in the Congress party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Sangram Thopte, a former Congress MLA from Maharashtra's Bhor constituency, declared his intention to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on April 22 in an effort to secure growth for his region.
Speaking at a rally in Bhor, Thopte emphasized the need for alignment with the ruling party to address his area's developmental challenges. He cited continuous disregard by Congress as a catalyst for this move.
Thopte's political legacy is deeply rooted in the Congress, yet mounting frustration with his treatment prompted this pivotal decision to switch allegiances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
