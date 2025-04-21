Left Menu

J.D. Vance's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening India-US Ties

US Vice President J.D. Vance embarks on a four-day visit to India, discussing a bilateral trade agreement amid tensions from previously imposed tariffs. Accompanied by his family and top US officials, Vance's itinerary includes diplomatic talks, cultural tours in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, and a major address in Jaipur.

  • India

US Vice President J.D. Vance commenced a pivotal four-day visit to India on Monday, amidst negotiations aimed at finalizing a bilateral trade agreement between the two nations. The talks come against the backdrop of a recently imposed, and subsequently paused, tariff regime impacting numerous countries, including India.

Accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children, along with senior US government officials, Vance was welcomed at Palam air base by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The familial and diplomatic entourage plans to explore major Indian cities, highlighting the blend of official duties and cultural immersion.

Key meetings with Indian counterparts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to focus on trade and enhancing bilateral ties. Vance's itinerary features visits to historic sites like Jaipur's Amer Fort and Agra's Taj Mahal, underscoring the cultural significance entwined with the diplomatic mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

