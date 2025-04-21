Left Menu

Resumption of Conflict Post-Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine

After an Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin, Russian forces resumed fighting in Ukraine, as reported by Russian news agencies. The Russian defense ministry stated that their forces adhered to the ceasefire, while accusing Ukraine of violating the truce.

21-04-2025
Hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces reignited on Monday following the conclusion of an Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin. This was confirmed by Russian news agencies, which cited information from the Russian defense ministry.

According to statements from the defense ministry, Russian troops strictly adhered to the agreed-upon ceasefire terms, maintaining their positions throughout the duration.

However, the ministry has leveled accusations against Ukraine, alleging that they breached the truce agreement, reigniting the conflict.

