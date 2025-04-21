Hostilities between Russian and Ukrainian forces reignited on Monday following the conclusion of an Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin. This was confirmed by Russian news agencies, which cited information from the Russian defense ministry.

According to statements from the defense ministry, Russian troops strictly adhered to the agreed-upon ceasefire terms, maintaining their positions throughout the duration.

However, the ministry has leveled accusations against Ukraine, alleging that they breached the truce agreement, reigniting the conflict.

