US Vice President Vance's Historic India Visit: Strengthening Ties Through Heritage and Diplomacy

US Vice President J D Vance embarked on a significant four-day journey to India on Monday, amid ongoing discussions for a new bilateral trade agreement. This visit marks a pivotal moment in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations, addressing critical issues such as tariff and market access.

Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their children, was warmly welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and accorded a ceremonial reception at the Palam air base. The family is scheduled to explore cultural sites in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, including a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal.

The visit, spearheaded by talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to advance bilateral relations significantly. With negotiations set to finalize the proposed trade pact, the US delegation aims to boost trade and deepen diplomatic ties under the Trump administration's foreign policy framework.

