Political Turmoil: Opposition Leader's Arrest Sparks Controversy

The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of using the arrest of Chintu Choukse, an opposition leader charged with attempted murder, as an act of vengeance. The incident stems from a clash with a BJP worker, resulting in injuries. Congress claims the case is politically motivated to silence opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political scene in Indore is heating up following the arrest of Chintu Choukse, the leader of the opposition in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). The Congress party has raised alarms, branding the incident as an act of retribution orchestrated by the ruling BJP.

Choukse's detention arises from a weekend altercation with BJP worker Kapil Pathak over a tractor parking dispute, which allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving Pathak seriously injured. Choukse now faces charges under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) related to attempted murder.

Congress leaders, visiting Choukse in jail, claim the charges are baseless and cite political animosity as the driving force behind his arrest. They argue that Choukse was targeted for exposing alleged corruption in local governance, including a Rs 2,000 crore billing controversy and issues with the city's metro project.

