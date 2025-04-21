Pope Francis: A Legacy of Reform and Challenges

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff to lead the Roman Catholic Church, has died at 88, the Vatican announced on Monday. His papacy, spanning 12 years, was characterized by efforts to reform the Church amid internal divisions and personal health challenges.

Francis's tenure was often turbulent as he sought progressive changes within the age-old institution, facing both support and resistance from different factions within the Church. His dedication to modernization was a defining feature of his leadership.

The Vatican's brief video statement confirmed the end of his influential papacy, which has been noted for its emphasis on inclusivity and reform. Pope Francis's impact on the Church and its followers remains notable as his legacy is remembered worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)